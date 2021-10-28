Announcements: October 28

It’s Time for Your Flu Shot

The CDC recommends a flu vaccine for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease, and people aged 65 years and older. According to the CDC, it is safe to get a flu shot and a COVID vaccine at the same time. Most pharmacies and primary care physicians offer flu shots. Find locations and more info at FluFreeFlorida.com.

Welcome Thrifters!

Since the start of the pandemic, St. Bart’s Thrift Shop has accumulated a huge amount of merchandise they’re anxious to share. All items are tagged/priced and some are on sale – but they’re always open for negotiation! The shop is located in the garden behind the church at 3747 34th St. S. and proceeds fund the church’s food pantry. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don’t Be a Scam Victim

Scammers are getting more creative during the pandemic, preying on folks of all ages, backgrounds and incomes. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is here to help, protect and educate consumers on fraud at the gas pump, through telemarketing schemes and sham causes. If you have concerns about charities, consumer issues, or are a victim of fraud, visit floridaconsumerhelp.com or call 1-800-help-fla or 1-800-fl-ayuda en Español.

Healing in a Crisis

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay brings help, hope and healing to people facing serious life challenges. Dial 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to receive free, confidential crisis counseling, along with information and referrals to a crisis center service or to more than 3,000 other community resources. Learn more at crisiscenter.com.

Be a Helper with CERT

They always say, “Look for the helpers.” Now, you can be one, as a member of Gulfport’s Community Emergency Response Team. CERT trains citizens to help the community during a disaster, as well as assist the city for things like traffic control during planned events. CERT meets at 7 p.m. every third Monday of the month. Call James Wright at 727-893-1022.

Eviction, Foreclosure Help and More

If you need help, Pinellas County provides eviction and foreclosure assistance, financial assistance, food pantry distribution sites, pet care assistance and more for those negatively affected by COVID-19. Visit covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help for more information. Text your zip code to 211 Tampa Bay Cares at 898211 or dial 211, 24 hours a day.

Get Your Work Out for ReadOut

Writers have until November 1 to submit recorded readings to be considered for the fifth annual ReadOut: Festival of Lesbian Literature, February 18 to 20. ReadOut 2022 is calling for submissions for anyone interested in reading excerpts of original work on next year’s theme, Lesbian Voices Stronger Together. The online festival is made up of live Zoom readings and submitted works by, for, and about lesbians. Find guidelines and more at mygulfport.us/readout.

