Annual SHINE Festival Announces Artist Lineup 

Mural-covered St. Petersburg is getting another round of paint with 19 new murals as part of this year’s 7th annual SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival.

The artist list is composed of locals like St. Petersburg’s Leo Gomez, and a few international painters, such as “Gleo” from Colombia, will be painting October 15-24.

“The festival, which has received widespread international attention, is an outdoor art exhibition founded with a seed grant from the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, and produced by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance,” reads the SHINE announcement.

The premise has been the same for the last seven years, but much like 2020, this year’s fun will include COVID-19 protocols.

Artists, volunteers and viewers are recommended to wear masks and remain six feet apart.

The public is invited to watch the creators decorate downtown each afternoon; find a list of locations here.

Who’s in the lineup?

International Artists:

Case Maclaim – Germany

Gleo – Colombia

National Artists:

Greg Mike – Atlanta

Ricky Watts – San Francisco

Mwanel Pierre-Louis – Miami

Emily Ding – Houston

Bakpak Durden – Detroit

Woes Martin – Los Angeles

Nicole Salgar – Miami

Local Artists:

Jenipher Chandley – St. Petersburg

Jared Wright – Tampa Bay

Jason Harvin – Tampa Bay

Miss Crit – St. Petersburg

Michael Fatutoa – Tampa

Reid Jenkins – St. Petersburg

Aurailieus Artist – St. Petersburg

