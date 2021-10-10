Beach News: St. Pete Beach

No Dogs Allowed

St. Pete Beach reminds residents and tourists that dogs are not allowed on any of the beaches, according to city ordinance 14-35. If you break the rules, you could face a $118 fine! If you want to take your pup to a local park, find a dog-friendly on here – including a leash-free dog beach at Ft. DeSoto.

Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week was October 3 through 9, but fire safety is an every day concern. As a reminder, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors need to be replaced every ten years. Three beeps in a row means smoke or fire is detected and if an alarm chirps after it gets a new battery, the alarm should be replaced.

Get Your Candy on at Trunk or Treat

Decorate your trunks and get some candy because this year’s Trunk-or-Treat is in Horan Park on Thursday, October 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free, however if you want to decorate your trunk, register online or contact Tyler Waggoner at twaggoner@stpetebeach.org or 727-363-9245. The participants will be split into Group A ,that will participate between 5 and 6 p.m., and Group B between 6 and 7 p.m. Register by October 15.

