Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Woman in pool doing eagle pose
Ever tried aqua yoga? Check it out at St. Pete Beach's Equation.

Worldwide Aquathon Day

Aquathon enthusiasts and aspiring aquathoners are encouraged to head to the St. Pete Beach Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 13 for Worldwide Aquathon Day. What, you may ask, is an equation?  It’s three separate classes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., including aqua yoga, Zumba and fusion classes. Classes cost $8 each. Aquathon info.

 

People in a group at a table with notebooks, pens and coffee mugs
Sort out how to handle your Medicare.

SHINE Medicare Counseling

 Do you need assistance with Medicare enrollment? Have unanswered questions about the program? Look no further than St. Pete Beach Library’s SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) Medicare Counseling sessions. The three remaining Friday sessions (Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3) offer one-hour counseling slots between 1 and 5 p.m. with a trained Medicare specialist. Registration’s required; call 727-363-9238 to speak with a library staff member to set up an appointment. Want to learn more?

 

 

Manatee close-up underwater
They can't get out of their own way – seriously, please watch out for manatee on the move this month.

Protect and Respect the Manatees

Manatees swim on over to warmer areas this time of year, so manatee fans designated November as Manatee Awareness Month. The City of St. Pete Beach wants to remind residents and visitors to be extra cautious of these lumbering sea cows. How? Recycle used fishing line in appropriate locations, pay attention to signage in the waterways and minimize boating in shallow areas. If you find a struggling, injured or dead manatee, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. Manatee Awareness Month info.

 

by Gabrielle Reeder

