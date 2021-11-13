Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Novel Ideas for a Novel Club

The St. Pete Beach library is hosting monthly Thursday meetings for their Novel Idea Book Club. They’ll chat about “Abundance: a Novel Of Marie Antoinette” by Sena Jeter Naslund on Nov. 18. Head over to the library at 2 p.m. to join. On Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. the book club will discuss “These Ghosts are Family” by Maisy Card. Want more bookish fun? Check out the St. Pete Beach library calendar.

Light up the Neighborhood

Do you live in a St. Pete Beach residency and have an affinity for Christmas Lights? “Light up the Neighborhoods” is the beach community’s free annual competition. Decorate your neighborhood with holiday garland and lights, and enter the contest between Nov. 17 and Dec. 3 and maybe win a prize. Between Dec. 12 and 18, judges will rank houses with the best storyline, placement and presentation. The winners are announced on Dec. 21; the winning neighborhood takes home $1,000. FMI call 727-363-9245 or email.

