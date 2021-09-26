Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Updated Hours for Corey Avenue Market

Get your fruits, art and plants at the Corey Ave market. Beginning October 3 and extending through May, the Corey Ave Market will resume fall hours from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. and switch out of the 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. summer hours.

Learn more here.

Construction Updates

The major sewer project is trucking along. Mayor Alan Johnson notes in the weekly update that construction along 44th Avenue and the middle lane of Gulf Boulevard has concluded and the lanes are open; but he cautions drivers to watch out on 50th Avenue and 37th Avenue. Pilings are being placed along the 11th Avenue pier and the pier is being rebuilt.

Learn more here or watch the video.

New Skate Spot

Are outdoor skateparks too hot for you to kickflip and show off your tricks? Visit Koncrete Party Skateboards, a new family owned indoor skatepark and shop located at 7470 Gulf Blvd. The location has a mini ramp and is building up its indoor street skating area. The shop sells skateboards, longboards and hardware, plus they build custom boards. While the start date for lessons has yet to be announced, they are in the works.

Learn more here.

More from St. Pete Beach here.

