Beach News: St. Pete Beach 

Get Out on the Water

According to Commissioner of District 2, Mark Grill, plans are proposed for Egan Park, Mckenny Park, Upham Beach and Pass-a-Grille Beach to open self-service paddle board and kayak rentals. The city decided to implement this after asking the residents what could make SPB more enjoyable. Grill said they asked for more access to the water.

Learn more here.

Eagan Park Piers to Be Replaced

During the weekly video update, Commissioner Grill said the piers in Egan Park were deemed safety hazards and are being replaced with two brand new barges for safe fishing and access to various activities. The barges are also able to be removed and transported.

Watch the video here.

Prearranged Parking

Parking on St. Pete Beach is limited. There are fewer spaces than there are visitors, however there may be a solution. According to Commissioner Grill, businesses are turning free parking spots into paid parking spaces while they are closed. The program is open to the public and businesses can contact the city if interested.

See more here.

For more on St. Pete Beach visit stpetebeach.org.

Like this: Like Loading...