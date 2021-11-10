Beach News: Treasure Island

Causeway Construction Bad for Traffic, Great for Environment, Pedestrians

Brace yourselves for long waits to cross the East Causeway in Treasure Island. The “East Treasure Island Causeway Roadway & Drainage Improvements Project,” which started Nov. 8, comes with an estimated $4 million price tag and at least six months of traffic challenges (the city indicates the project will wrap in May 2022). But this work means good things: The city’s installing bioswales, which are divots on the side of the road that will trap silt, soot and other debris, thereby lessening the amount of toxins that currently flow freely into Boca Ciega Bay. The city’s changing up the landscaping, too, by planting native Florida plants to reduce water consumption and pesticide use.

The city’s also adding a blinking crosswalk with more visible markings and more accessible ramps and curbs. Here’s more detail on the project.

Winter Camp at the Rec Center

Have to work when the kids are on holiday break, but don’t want to leave them home alone? December’s right around the corner and registration for Winter Recreational Camp is open. Treasure Island’s weekday winter camp for kids 5-12 runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 20-30 (except for Friday, Dec. 24). Camp costs $25 a day for TI residents and $30 a day everyone else. Get the registration forms online or at City Hall (120 108th Ave.). Register online or learn more.

Give a Standing Ovation at Sanding Ovations

The organizers of the annual masterpieces in the sand festival announced the musical lineup for the Nov. 19-Nov. 21 event. On Friday, Nov. 19 George Porter Jr., Damon Fowler and Sarasota Slim will serenade the audience against the beautiful backdrop of gargantuan sand sculptures. To kick off the Saturday stint, Tobacco Rd. Band, Angie Rey, Alex Hayes Band and the St. Pete School of Rock will demonstrate their talent. To wrap up the sandy show, Dead Set Florida, The Applebutter Express and Dennis Wallace will perform on Sunday, Nov. 21. (Here’s the music schedule.)

