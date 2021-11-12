Beach News: Treasure Island

Veterans Day Recognition

Of the 849 employers nationwide who received a HIRE (Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military) Veterans Act Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor, one was Treasure Island. According to a Nov. 10 press release from the City of Treasure Island, Treasure Island applied for the award in early 2021 and was selected and virtually awarded the accolade by U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh. The award is given to employers who recruit and retain veterans, while allowing them to utilize their skills learned in the military in their profession. This award provides resources, programs, tuition-assistance and more for recipients. Learn more about Treasure Island.

Speak Up in Local Government

Ever wanted to change or implement a law to help local government? Now you can. Local Voices United is a grassroots network that provides platforms for Florida residents to have a say in local government. Local Voices United starts local, with an end goal of taking concerns to the Capitol. Here’s how to get involved.

