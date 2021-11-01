Beach News: Treasure Island

March for the Vets

Looking for a special way to honor the veterans this year? Come to the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 14. The parade – hosted by the City of Treasure Island and American Legion Post 158 – begins at the Treasure Bay Recreation Facility (10315 Paradise Blvd.) and continues to the Treasure Island Community Center. Want to be in the parade? It’s free – call 727-363-8375 to sign up. Need more info? Call Cathy Hayduke at 727-547-4575, ext 238 or email her

In a Pickle? Try Pickleball

Punch your picklepass for pickleball! The Treasure Bay Recreation Center has picklepasses to play pickleball. A picklepass costs $60/year. Only in the area for a week or so but want your pickle ball fix? Get a $24 punch card that covers 10 days of play. Both passes include admission to three pickleball courts and equipment rental. Treasure Bay’s courts are open seven days a week for free play; team play is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30-11 a.m. Treasure Bay Recreation Center, 10315 Paradise Blvd. Want to know more? Get more info at their website, or call 727-360-6062.

Proposal Plans?

Does the holiday season have you in an extra romantic mood? Thinking of tying the knot on the sand? You may not realize this, but your dream wedding on the beach starts with… a permit (we know, it’s romantic, right?) The City of Treasure Island has a permit application on their website for interested couples. The city commission has to approve the sandy ceremony, and you need to submit your application at least two weeks before your you want to say “I do.” Love has a cost: $75 for weddings with 25 or fewer guests (if you live on TI; nonresidents pay $100 for the same); weddings with up to 100 guests cost $100 for residents and $125 for non-residents; and if you have 100 or more people who want to share your day, you’ll pay $250 ($300 for non-residents). Here’s how to get married on the beach.

