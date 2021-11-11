BungalowFest in History Kenwood Showcases Gardens

After a two-year hiatus, BungalowFest returned to St. Petersburg with a COVID-friendly theme: Art in the Garden. The self-guided tour brought local artists from the Artist Enclave of Historic Kenwood (AEHK) into the 13 outdoor gardens at the 23rd BungalowFest on Nov. 6.

“We wanted each of the gardens to be a totally different experience,” said Sharon Zimmeman, Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association committee member. “This year, we really wanted to be sure that the homes were evenly dispersed among Kenwood.”

Artists such as Richard Pollin and D. YaeL Kelley set up shop on the lawns and front porches of featured homes. The pair sold their art side by side at the Burlington Avenue bungalow with starkly contrasting work. Pollin’s grunge photography featured crumbling houses and men in bondage; Kelley displayed abstract oils with layers of nonsensical colors.

