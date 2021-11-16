Business Beat: The Hive, Smokin’ J’s and more

Abuzz About Art

In an unexpected turn, Schubert and her tight-knit team of clay-caked staff at 559 49th St. S. hope to fully transitione to a nonprofit pottery studio by January 2022.

“Pottery was always a hobby of mine, but I didn’t like what I was doing for the past 11 years and I decided that I needed to do something that I love even if it didn’t make me a ton of money.” Schubert, a former professor at Purdue University, said. “I’d like to start offering art therapy classes and groups for first responders and veterans.”

Schubert’s daughter Dr. Katie Schubert runs the building next door, Cypress Wellness Center. The nearby health center offers art therapy among other services, offering a partnership that Schubert would like to work into her programs.

“I put up a million dollars in cash for this place,” Schubert said. “But I’m in middle man’s land … If i was across the street, I would qualify for a $40,000 grant.”

Because of the shop’s location on 49th Street, the business owner doesn’t qualify for some art events and city grants from both Gulfport and St. Petersburg, including Gulfport’s Art in the Yard event.

In a flurry of change, the spot’s next door garden shop will expand and offer new classes such as painting and metal jewelry making.

“This is really kind of taking on a life of its own,” said The Hive Operations Manager David Smith.

Book a class or see more of The Hive at thehivestpete.com.

Bye Salty’s, Hello Dog Pier!

Gulfport sandwich lovers will have to take a beat.

Salty’s Sandwich Bar, at 3121 Beach Blvd. S., has sold and rebranded as Dog Pier Hot Dog Shop. Salty’s owner JP Brewer sold the building early this November and the building reopened under new ownership on Nov. 10.

“The new owners have taken over and are rebranding with a new name and concept. We welcome them to Gulfport and wish much success in this adorable location!” Salty’s Sandwich Bar wrote on Facebook on Nov. 4.

The dog-friendly venue ditched the sandwich shtick and put out a full hotdog of hot dogs and fair food-themed bites, including a green vegan dog.

In a Pickle

Unbeknown to many, Smokin’ J’s Real Texas BBQ in Gulfport has been on the market for two years, says owner John Riesebeck.

The restaurant, 1396 square feet at 5145 Gulfport Blvd. S., is listed with Gulfport Realty with a price tag of $850,000. Riesebeck says a sale is past due, but not an urgent matter.

“Both my kids are up north, it’s even harder to find help nowadays, and I just want to peddle my pickles,” Riesebeck said.

Peddling pickles isn’t exactly an outlandish concept for Riesebeck.

The business owner has sold his line of jarred Sweet & Sassy Pickles out of Smokin J’s since 2019.

Once the American-flag flying, pig decor-loaded brick and mortar is done, Riesebeck looks to sell his pickles in grocery stores.

“I’d like to travel and work with a co-packer to get my pickles in places like Publix, or Kroger,” Riesebeck said.

Rollin’ On Up

Organic and natural supply store Rollin’ Oats Market recently added a second floor store – Upstairs Boutique – to their St. Petersburg location (2842 Dr MLK Jr. St. N.)

The second floor boutique offers candles, “jewelry, and handbags, household goods, self care products, baby clothing and pet items,” reads the Rollin’ Oats website.

The cheekily-named Upstairs Boutique runs in what was once a yoga studio. Currently the boutique operates alongside pilates business, Pilates by Leigh.

“The building has turned into a one stop shop for holiday hosting, or events at any time of the year,” Rollin’ Oats released.

See more of the oats at rollinoats.com/st-pete-natural-health-food-store.

