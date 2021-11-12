Charlie Justice Named Pinellas County Commission Chair

The Pinellas County Commission announced Commissioner Charlie Justice as the 2022 Vice Chair on Nov. 9.

Democratic Pinellas Commissioner and former Vice Chair Charlie Justice was unanimously voted in as Chair on Tuesday night, replacing Commissioner Dave Eggers at the end of the year.

Elected as commissioner in 2012, Justice is known for his environmental support as chair of the Tampa Bay Estuary Program as well as his seat on the Stormwater / Wastewater Task Force Policy Board.

“I am proud to be selected as Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. There is a lot of important work for this Commission to get done. I look forward to serving and know we will have a successful year with our outstanding team,” said Justice.

Commissioner Janet C. Long will replace Justice as 2022 Vice Chair.

