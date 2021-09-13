Clam Bayou Litter Device Adds to Milestone 

A photo of a trash-collecting device in murky water near land.
Photo courtesy of Osprey Initiative.

A trash-collecting device in Clam Bayou dubbed the “Litter Gitter” has contributed to the 100,000 pounds of floating rubbish collected from the Southern United States as part of Osprey Initiative’s environmental plan. 

Osprey Initiative, an environmental contractor, is responsible for the 42 Litter Gitter sites across eight states. Clam Bayou’s device is relatively new, only installed since May, while the oldest site dates back to 2017. 

In the past five months, the cage-like litter grabbing device has snagged 113.36 pounds of trash from the bayou. 

“This is predominantly floatable litter that is very visible and directly impacts our waterways,” said Don Bates, owner and president of Osprey Initiative. 

According to Osprey, 103.69 lbs of garbage have also been removed through tactical cleanups on the banks of Clam Bayou, most of which were headed by Keep Pinellas Beautiful. 

Trash-collecting crew. Photo courtesy of Osprey Initiative.

by Abby Baker

