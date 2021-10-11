Coastal Corner: Calling All Soup Chefs

The City of St. Pete Beach and the Veterans of South Pinellas County are pleased to announce the 7th Annual Chowder Challenge is back! The competition will be held on November 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Horan Park in St. Pete Beach. We invite everyone to attend this amazing event.

This fundraiser for the Veterans of South Pinellas County is a chowder and soup cook-off between the area’s best chefs and restaurants. In addition to a military induction ceremony and salute to the veterans, this fun food event will feature live music, beer and wine, raffles and a silent auction.

A panel of foodies will determine who wins Best Chowder, Best Non-Chowder, and the best overall for the acclaimed Golden Ladle Award. The competition for People’s Choice will be decided by the attendees’ vote.

Every year this event brings in top chefs from all over the area as they compete for “best of” designations. Receiving a “best of” award brings with it large promotion opportunities and exposure, making it a very coveted accolade. Chefs and restaurants are highly encouraged to join in on the fun and prove that their soups truly are the best!

We’re excited to host such a worthwhile cause and delicious event. It brings together the community and gives incredible exposure to local chefs and restaurants.

Registration is now open. Participating chefs are expected to supply 16 gallons of their soup/chowder as well as table and chairs. Table and chairs may also be rented through the event.

Chefs, contact Mariah Kaylor at mkaylor@stpetebeach.org to ensure your spot in this delicious event!

Attendees, we’ll provide more information about tickets in the weeks to come.

– Jennifer McMahon

St. Pete Beach Community Center Director

