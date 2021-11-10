Florida FWC Hosts Fish Art Contest for Kids

Students K-12 can paint their favorite fish with the hopes of snagging state and national honors.

The Florida State Fish Art Contest, hosted by The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with Wildlife Forever is accepting scaly submissions until March 31, 2022.

They’ll select winners in four grade categories: kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade, and tenth through twelfth grade.

“We are committed to increasing youth participation in freshwater and saltwater fishing through this effort,” said Eric Sutton, Executive Director of the FWC. “The State Fish Art program is a unique and creative way to connect to youth anglers and the FWC is proud to be sponsoring the initiative for Florida.”

State winners also get considered for top prizes, including the coveted “Best of Show” title. Students can submit their entry here.

Checklist:

An original horizontal 9”x12” piece of artwork featuring any fish from the Official Fish List.

from the Official List. A piece of creative writing, no longer than one page, about the chosen species (required for grades 4-12).

A Florida State Fish Art Contest entry form.

