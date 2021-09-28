Gulfport Food Forest Branches into Kids Club

Clymer Park’s edible patch of land, home to Gulfport’s Food Forest, has been growing for nearly eight years, and over time, a group of interested children has evolved naturally into the Food Forest Kid’s Club.

The public club meets on Sundays from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. amongst the fruit trees and art installations at 5501 27th Ave. S.

According to Food Forest founder Crea Egan Romanelli, the club mainly consists of kids whose parents are heavily involved with the project, but it’s open to anyone looking to join.

“Their parents all live in Gulfport and I have drawn strength and hope from them over the years…for raising our baby Food Forest through their steady volunteer service,” Romanelli said.

Volunteers that man the weekly group focus on teaching green skills and environmental knowledge to instill an early love in the little farmers.

“They are dragging hoses around and planting seasonal understory crops,” said Romanelli. “It’s beautiful that we are not only an extended family, we have a place in Gulfport that is wild and has sweet fruits that attracts not only butterflies, birds and bees, it attracts curious and excited children.”

Want to get involved? Contact Eatbegrow@gmail.com for details.

