Gulfport May Get New Senior Center

Gulfport’s Multipurpose Senior Center, built in 1983, may get more than a facelift – it could get rebuilt.

At the Nov. 2 Gulfport City Council meeting, city staff gave council a sampler of existing and future capital projects for fiscal year 2021-2022 and beyond. The most talked-about project? Whether to renovate or replace the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center, with city manager Jim O’Reilly laying out two options with two different price tags. Council must decide between spending an estimated $9 million to renovate the senior center, or to spend $10-$15 million to build a new one.

“That’s the question here today, where do we go from here?” O’Reilly asked.

“Raising $10 million is beyond our capacity,” Ward One Councilwoman April Thanos said.

“The longer we keep kicking the can down the road,” cautioned Ward Four Councilman Michael Fridovich, “the higher the price is likely to be.”

After a 25-minute discussion, Council members informally gave O’Reilly the go-ahead to start the groundwork for a new senior center.

