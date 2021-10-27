Gulfport Police Seek Driver in Hit and Run

A large white van struck a much smaller moped on 26th Avenue South and 49th Street, injuring the moped driver before speeding off in what Gulfport Police (GPD) are calling a hit and run on Tuesday, October 26.

The moped driver, George Augustine, 70, was taken to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert on Tuesday; police are still looking for the driver of the van, and urging the public to keep an eye out.

“The van has been described as a white van with a blue logo on the side and bubbles. This could possibly be a pool cleaning company,” the GPPD posted on Facebook on Tuesday. “The van is similar in style to those used by Amazon delivery, such as a Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter or Ram Promaster.”

The driver was described as a white male with dark hair and a dark beard and was seen travelling westbound on 26th Avenue South immediately after the incident.

“There have been no leads in this case at this time,” GPPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Thomas Woodman told the Gabber on Wednesday, October 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 727-582-6177 and request to speak to a patrol officer regarding case GP21-19670.

Like this: Like Loading...