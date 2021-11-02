Gulfport Seniors Help Nab Guinness Title 

Bingo players from Gulfport’s Multipurpose Senior Center participated in the Guinness World Record ​​title for the “most viewers of a Bingo livestream on a bespoke platform” on Friday, October 22 at the Gulfport Casino.

A mouthful, the world record was successfully claimed with viewers clicking in from behind the screen from across 26 states at over 125 locations.

The record-setting event was put on by Televeda, an active aging online platform. The organization is still putting together a final head count.

On Friday, Gulfport’s participants piled into the Casino Ballroom, where seniors sat through several test events and even a 30-minute pre-record-setting shut down at the host center that threw Televeda staff into a tech frenzy.

“We’ll be honest: It was stressful. But the show must go on. We improvised. Switched around the location, laptops, host and a lot more behind the scenes,” Televeda wrote in a press release.

