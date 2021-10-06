Halloweendows

It’s spooky season again and that means it’s time for Halloweendows,
the Gabber’s window-painting contest for kids!

Free for Kids • Cash Prizes

Sign up between October 7 and October 25, 2021 for your child to paint a Halloween-themed window at a participating storefront in Gulfport on Saturday, October 30 from 8 to 11 a.m.

The contest will be split into three age categories: 5 and under, 6-11 and 12-18.

The contest is free, and winners will receive cash prizes. Free breakfast at Stella’s for each registered child and free coffee for parents!

Judging will take place the same day, and the winners will be announced in the November 4 issue of the Gabber.

