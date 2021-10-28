Haunted Tours to Liven Up Any Day

Whether you’re into local history or pub crawl hauntings, there’s a spooky tour for you this October – or year round!

Gulfport’s Ghosts You may know Isabelle, Peninsula Inn’s resident ghost, but what about other Gulfport spirits? Join a “ghostly tour” through Gulfport’s history with Deborah Frethem, who wrote the book on haunted Gulfport. Tickets benefit the Gulfport Historical Society; tours meet October 28, 29 and 30 in front of the Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd., and last 90 minutes; free for GHS members and $15 for everyone else. Register at gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

St. Petersburg Ghost Tour runs a year-round, candlelit haunted history walking tour. The 75-90 minute expedition is based on the book “Ghost Stories of St. Petersburg, FL” by Tim Reeser and takes participants to areas like the Vinoy, Dead Man’s Key and more. Tour tickets are $20 per person over 12 and $15 for ages 4-12. Tour times vary by day. More at ghosttour.com/stpetersburg.html.

St. Peter’s Ghosts hosts year-round tours that dive into the St. Pete’s darkest and creepiest history. Tickets are $25 per person, kids 10 and under are free. Admission includes a redeemable ticket to the St. Petersburg Museum of History. The walking tour is 1.5 hours with nine stops; three at pubs and six at historic locations. Tours on the second and third Friday each month. More at stpetersghosts.com.

Haunted Tiki Boat Tour Levique Tours and Rentals takes lucky guests out onto the water for a haunted Tiki boat ride with music – dancing encouraged! Tickets are $45 per person and each tour is 1.5 hours; 6, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. tours are available on October 28, 29, 30 and 31. Search “Haunted Tiki Boat Tour” on Facebook.

