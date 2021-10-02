Have Your Say in Pinellas

Do you have ideas or concerns about environmental, social and economic challenges in Pinellas County? Let them hear from you! Residents have until October 26 to respond to a survey for the county’s first Sustainability and Resiliency Action Plan.

Fill out the first of two public input surveys about sustainability and resiliency at sustainability.pinellas.gov/survey. The county is looking for feedback from residents of all backgrounds and areas of Pinellas.

The plan will address “the unique environmental, social and economic challenges of Pinellas County. The plan will guide internal government policies and programs, as well as the services it offers,” according to a county release.

As the plan takes shape, “community feedback will play a key role in identifying strategies to meet current and future needs of the county’s diverse communities, natural habitats, businesses, institutions and visitors.”

If you’re looking to get involved, the county will also host community engagement events. Sign up for updates at pinellascounty.org/sustainability/updates.htm.

Like this: Like Loading...