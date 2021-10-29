Have Your Say on Childs Park Wastewater Project

The City of St. Petersburg invites residents and business owners to learn about upcoming construction along 1st Avenue South and 43rd Street aimed to improve wastewater system reliability and minimize wet-weather overflows, according to the city.

The virtual public meeting – the second on the project – focuses on the upcoming Lift Station 87 Wet Weather Flow Transfer Project and addresses concerns from the first meeting; city staff will be on hand for questions.

The virtual meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 18. Participate with Zoom Meeting ID 917 8986 3863. Details and dial-in information are available at stpete.org/liftstation87.

According to a city release on Friday, October 29, “this project is required by the Florida Department of Environment Protection

Consent Order No. 16-1280 and will be utilized only during peak wet weather events to protect residents and the environment from storm sewer overflows.”

The release outlined the project details, including installing a new lift station at 690 43rd St. S.; constructing a new 16-inch diameter pipeline to connect the new lift station to the Pasadena Master Pump Station located on Park Circle South; and replacing aging brick manholes and 460 feet of gravity sewer line on 43rd St. S.

According to the city, the project contractor will start set up at the new lift station site and along the pipeline route in late November to early December. Actual construction is set to start in early December and the city aims to be finished by June 2022.

For more, visit stpete.org/liftstation87.

