Homemade Halloween

A photo of a light pink house decorated with many Halloween lights and other decorations.
Photo by Abby Baker.

The beauty is in the details for Gulfport homeowner Karen Colley. 

She’s entered her Beach Boulevard home in the City of Gulfport’s annual Halloween Decorating Contest for the past seven years, but never grasped the title. 

Until now. 

This year, Kolley and her husband, Chuck, are the city’s winning residential entry, featuring a window of animated skeletons, intricately carved pumpkins and an ode to the film “Hocus Pocus” in the form of a window decoration. 

“I just do it for fun, and I make everything myself,” Colley said. “I have a degree in commercial animation, so I translated that.”

A photo of an intricately carved pumpkin face in the form of a woman that reads “Madam [illegible]” at the top.
Photo by Abby Baker.

