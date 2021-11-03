Kids Paint the Town Spooky for Halloweendows

Downtown Gulfport shops were bathed in witches, pumpkins and fantastical creations for Halloweendows, the Gabber’s window-painting contest for kids, sponsored by the City of Gulfport on Saturday, October 30. Kids in three age groups had free range to paint their Halloween hearts’ desires on participating shop fronts downtown, including Beach Bazaar & More Bazaar, Neptune Grill, Qi and Caddy’s Gulfport.

Congratulations to the winners: Marisol Mujica, 3, Leonara Kalchurina, 7, and Amilya Valltos, 12!

