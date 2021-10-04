Larry Busby Photography at the Hickman

A flurry of blended black and white as well as color saturated photographs, A Gulfport Sight and Sound Experience II, by local photographer Larry Busby debuted at the Catherine Hickman Theater Lobby, 5501 27th Ave. S., on Friday, October 1.

The gallery is Busby’s vision of modern Gulfport twinged with memories of the past. Proceeds from any art sold benefit the Gulfport Historical Society.

Opening night was studded with local stars like Gecko Queen Elizabeth Hendricks, artist Ray Domingo and Elizabeth Neily, who is pictured in a number of Busby’s photographs and attended the event wearing the same dress she was posed in.

A historical Florida storyteller and a Gulfport-based fiber artist, Neily was Busby’s first choice when searching for a muse.

“He asked to photograph me because I do living history…I make costumes, period clothing,” Neily said on Friday night. “I decided to make something – this dress which is supposed to be from 1929.”

The artist himself roamed the event, explaining each photograph’s significance in the exhibit.

“I thought about doing just black and white photographs for this, but that’s pretty boring,” Busby said. “I hand digitized each one to play with the color and give a creative twist to the idea.”

Busby shot memorable spots within the city, including the Gulfport Beach volleyball courts in the middle of a scrimmage, waving children at Trolley Market Square, and the Gulfport History Museum – all with his special touch of color and grayscale.

“I don’t like dull photographs,” Busby said. “I like bright and upbeat colors.”

A focal point of the night, musician Berkeley Grimball played his original instrument, the podkora, while leading his group, the Pod Harp Orchestra, in harmony.

See the collection through October 28. Stay up to date with GHS events at gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

