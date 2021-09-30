Letters to the Editor: September 30

Warning About Handymen

Dear Editor: I have no way of knowing the amount of con men handymen who prey on people in Gulfport. It happens all the time, mostly to senior citizens. The usual scam is to get money up front and walk away from the job. Police may respond to a complaint and call it a civil matter. I see their point.

There could be a record kept by the Gulfport Police of the “criminals,” if not to prosecute, then to keep a record of these predators. The crime is larceny by deception. Prosecutors need proof that at the time the criminal took the money, he had criminal intent to steal. That’s not an easy element to prove.

If the criminal did it before, the prosecutor can use that as a common plan or scheme (if the judge approves) on the prosecution’s direct case. – Bruce Plesser

Comments this Week from the Gabber’s Facebook Page:

Southside to Become a Permanent Outdoor Market

Awesome. We bought some great jam there this summer. – Goody Haines

Check COVID Stats with Updated Dashboard

Interesting that they get around to a dashboard AFTER things have improved, but while things were bad and getting worse, nothing. – Larry Killian

