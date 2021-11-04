Overheard at Gulfport City Council

Here are some snippets of things said at the Nov. 2 Gulfport City Council meeting. These items don’t really fit with agenda items discussed in the meeting, but may be of note to Gulfport residents or businesses.

“This is an altruistic effort by the City Council to treat people right. We can look at the negative aspects of it and take it apart. You have 8,000 something vouchers that are going out. You have to believe that the majority of those vouchers will be spent in the correct manner.” –Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly

“A 40-foot shipping container flies in the face of everything you’ve done to respect and preserve the character of our community.” –Susan Davies, describing the container Gulfport United Methodist Church wants to place on its property to grow bean sprouts to raise funds to feed the hungry

“Where do these lawyers get their information to speak for the residents of Gulfport? Neither of these lawyers live in Gulfport, nor does this law firm live in Gulfport.” –Ray Rodriguez, in reference to the lawyers handling a lawsuit against the city

“When the city is sued, we have an insurance company, CRM, Public Risk Management that handles these kinds of lawsuits. We (Gulfport) have an independent insurance counsel. Those attorneys are not paid by the city; they’re paid by our insurance company. We don’t pay those attorneys directly, so we would have no bills.” –Gulfport city attorney Andrew Salzman, in response to a resident’s inquiry into outside attorneys assigned by an insurance company to handle a lawsuit against the city

“I would like to advocate for the possible use of some of the discretionary COVID funds that may be available. A couple of months ago, I put in a written request to look into adding free Wi-Fi internet access to Catherine Hickman Theater.” –Eileen Navarro, Gulfport resident and president of the Gulfport Community Players, who present their mainstage shows in the theater

Like this: Like Loading...