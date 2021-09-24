ReadOut Calls for Writer Submissions 

Writers have until November 1 to submit recorded readings – called “Pearls” – to be considered for the fifth annual ReadOut: Festival of Lesbian Literature, February 18 to 20 of 2022.

ReadOut 2022 is casting a call for submissions for anyone interested in reading excerpts of original work corresponding with next year’s theme, Lesbian Voices Stronger Together.

“We hope to build on last year’s extraordinary success,” said Susan Gore, LGBTQ Resource Center Board President. “Being virtual makes things more successful; we had 101 authors and almost 1,000 registrants last year.”

The online festival is made up of live Zoom readings and submitted works by, for and about lesbians.

Gore says the festival may go back to “in-person” one day, but will always keep a hybrid of online events due to the flood of digital submissions and participants during the pandemic.

Find guidelines and more at mygulfport.us/readout.

