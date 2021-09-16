Seven Free Museums in St. Pete this Saturday

Penny pinching art and culture lovers, listen up!

The City of St. Petersburg is hosting its annual Arts Alive! Free Museum Day on Saturday, September 18. So far, seven participating museums will offer free admission during operating hours city-wide.

Participants can hit as many art hot spots as they want, but check each museum’s website for COVID-19 protocols. Every museum requires a face covering upon entry.

Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, 2240 9th Ave S.

Florida Holocaust Museum, 55 5th St. S. Advance tickets required.

The Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd. Advance tickets required.

Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave. Advance tickets required.

The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave.

St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 2nd Ave NE.

Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Dr NE.

“Parking for Free Museum Day is available in any of the downtown garages,” reads a city announcement. “Visitors are encouraged to ride the St. Petersburg Trolley Downtown Looper or the Central Avenue Trolley.”

