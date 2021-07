The St. Petersburg Police Department received a call around 11:53 p.m. on July 20 reporting a crashed white Mercedes in the 1500 block of 26th St. S.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Anthony Link, 37, deceased inside his car.

Detectives believe he was shot and are asking anyone with information to call the department’s non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

You can also send an anonymous text to TIP411; start your message with the letters SPPD followed by your tip.

