St. Petersburg Man Charged with Murder

The shooting took place in the parking lot of Skyway Plaza Shopping Center.

By Mike Sunnucks

St. Petersburg Police announced Nov. 11 the arrest of Robert Lee Cooley, 21, in the death of Trevon Montrell Barton. Police charged Cooley in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man at an outdoor boxing match at the Skyway Plaza shopping center on Oct. 30.

According to police, Both Cooley and Barton attended the outdoor boxing match in the parking lot of the shopping center on 62nd Avenue South.

“An altercation occurred and several shots were fired. Barton died and four other people suffered injuries. Cooley was originally charged with carrying a concealed firearm and the discharge of a firearm in public. After further investigation, detectives had probable cause to add the charge of second degree homicide.”

Cooley was arrested in Tampa and is in the Hillsborough County Jail, according to St. Pete Police.

Detectives continue to seek information on the shooting.

