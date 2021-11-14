St. Petersburg Offers Rebates for Rainwater Catchers

St. Pete stormwater utility customers who install rain barrels, rain totes or rain gardens may qualify for rebates up to $100.

In an effort to conserve potable water and reduce the amount of stormwater runoff, the City of St. Petersburg is offering rebates for rain barrels, rain totes or rain gardens.

Each rain barrel qualifies for a $100 rebate and each rain tote or rain garden rings in at $100.

In order to receive a rebate, St. Petersburg utility customers must attend a Rainwater Guardian Workshop and meet other qualifying criteria. Workshops are free and pre-registration is required. See more at stpete.org/WaterWorkshops.

