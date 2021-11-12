St. Petersburg Police Search for Stolen Parrot

man on surveillance camera wearing a hoodie in a pet store
Image via St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a rare bird worth $3,800 from a pet store.

St. Pete Police posted surveillance video on social media of a man who stole a red-fronted macaw from the Animal House Pet Center on the corner of 34th Street and 9th Avenue North.

Police are seeking information on the alleged heist.

red-fronted macaw in profile
Image via Ettore Balocchi via Flickr/CC 2.0

Surveillance video shows a “young white man with close cropped brown hair, wearing a maroon t-shirt with khaki shorts,” according to police.

The video – posted by police – also shows the man removing the top of the cage, snatching the bird and walking out of the store.

Red-fronted macaws are an endangered species, native to Bolivia.

by Mike Sunnucks

