St. Petersburg Police Seek Masked Bandit

A masked “bandit” is behind a string of smash and grab burglaries targeting stores and businesses throughout St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg Police are investigating seven, late-night burglaries that have occurred citywide between Sept. 3 and Oct. 25.

The businesses were all closed during the crimes, with the burglar breaking through the establishments’ front glass doors and stealing cash, according to police.

Surveillance videos show a lone, masked thief entering two businesses. One video shows the shrouded burglar using a sledge hammer to break open a safe.

“The bandit is described as a man wearing dark colored clothing, including a stocking mask and gloves to cover his face and hands,” according to St. Pete Police.

Police released this video of the masked bandit; a

nyone with information on the heists should call SPPD at 727-893-7780.

