Helen Ballweg of South Pasadena and her travel partners Connie, Tammy, Joey and Debbie of Wisconsin, had a “craic” time touring the Guinness Brewery in Dublin, Ireland on September 5 with their Gabbers.

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.

Like this: Like Loading...