Win Money for Your St. Pete Neighborhood

Skyline from the City of St. Petersburg Florida.
Photo courtesy of the City of St. Petersburg.

The holidays are a time of giving – but it’s always nice to get something in return.

This year, the City of St. Petersburg hopes to entice residents to donate to the city’s Utility Assistance Program with the possibility of winning a $500 mini-grant to benefit their neighborhood.

The city’s Utility Assistance Program helps people who have trouble paying their utility bill – so you can help your neighborhood while helping those in need. The city funds the program with donations.

The city will announce winners in February from the top three neighborhoods with the most enrollment in the Utility Assistance Program from November 1 to January 1.

How to Help

There are three automatic giving options:
Utility Bill Round-Up – Residents can round up your bill to the nearest dollar and donate the difference – that’s $0.99 or less per month and less than $12 per year.
Monthly donations of any amount.
One-time donation of any amount.

Go to stpete.org/UtilityAssistance to donate.

